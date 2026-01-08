Anthony Scaramucci Calls Democratic Leaders 'Clueless' For Not Reaching Out To Elon Musk As He Returns To Trump's Republican Camp

On Wednesday, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Democrats' failure to engage Elon Musk shows a strategic blind spot.

Scaramucci Slams Democrats Over Elon Musk Silence

Scaramucci, the SkyBridge Capital founder, weighed in on X, criticizing Democratic leaders for not reaching out to Musk.

"The fact that democratic leaders have not reached out to Elon Musk is a sign of how clueless they are," Scaramucci wrote.

His statement comes as the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO moves back into President Donald Trump's Republican orbit ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Musk Backs GOP Ahead Of 2026 Midterms

Musk's political alignment appears to have shifted decisively back toward Republicans.

In December, reports said Musk began funding GOP House and Senate campaigns for the 2026 midterms, signaling a thaw in his relationship with Trump after a public and messy split earlier in the year.

Musk has written large checks to support Republican congressional candidates and indicated he plans to give more throughout the 2026 cycle, reported Axios.

Musk Warns Against Democrats Taking Power

Earlier this month, Musk defended his stance, warning of dire consequences if Democrats regain control. His comments came in response to reports that he is financially backing Republicans to help Trump's party reclaim full control of Congress.

Trump And Musk Signal A Repaired Relationship

Signs of reconciliation between Trump and Musk surfaced over the weekend. After a dinner with Musk, Trump praised the Tesla CEO while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Musk later posted a photo with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, writing, "Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS," and teasing that "2026 is going to be amazing!"

Once at odds over policies including electric vehicles, the two now appear aligned again, with Musk resuming his role as a major Republican donor and political force.

