Kamala Harris Says Trump Administration's Explanation Of Fatal Minneapolis ICE Shooting Is 'Pure Gaslighting': Former VP Demands Fair Probe

The fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis has ignited fierce criticism from political leaders, who are demanding accountability and stricter oversight of the agency.

Minneapolis ICE Shooting Triggers National Political Outcry

On Wednesday, the incident occurred when ICE officers confronted the woman, who was reportedly trying to drive away. The shooting was captured on video, which circulated widely online, prompting immediate condemnation.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said on X, "Today in Minneapolis, ICE agents shot and killed a woman in a shocking incident…A full and fair investigation at the state level is absolutely necessary."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called the agency "rogue" and warned, "Donald Trump and ICE must be reined in by Congress and the courts before more people get hurt."

New York Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani expressed solidarity with immigrant communities, stating, "As ICE attacks our neighbors across America, it is an attack on us all. New York stands with immigrants today, and every day that follows."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) condemned the Minneapolis shooting by a DHS agent as "horrific" and called for a full, independent investigation, criticizing the presence of DHS agents in neighborhoods as chaotic and dangerous.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) criticized the Trump administration's handling of ICE, saying, "The Trump Admin continues to lie about ICE's killing… I cannot & will NOT support any funding for Trump's ICE's operations."

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) called for direct accountability, posting, "ICE must be reined in and the officer must be held to account," while condemning efforts to blame the victim.

Rep. Adam Schiff criticized the Trump administration for escalating violent actions by federal immigration agents, warning that communities are at risk, and called for an immediate investigation and accountability.

Trump, Vance, Pence Defend ICE After Minneapolis Shooting

President Donald Trump claimed the Minneapolis incident showed the ICE agent acting in self-defense after the woman driving the car allegedly ran over him.

He described the driver as "disorderly" and blamed the "Radical Left" for threatening law enforcement, while noting the officer was injured but recovering.

Vice President JD Vance expressed full support for ICE officers, saying the president, vice president, and administration stand behind them.

He warned those he called "radicals" who threaten or harass ICE that the government would respond by enforcing the law even more aggressively.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also expressed support for ICE and CBP officers, calling them "dedicated" and urging a careful investigation into the tragedy before concluding.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.