Trump Had 'Constructive' Talk With Colombia's President Petro And Looks Forward To A Meeting At The White House: 'Appreciated His Call And Tone'

President Donald Trump spoke by phone Wednesday with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, an unexpected turn toward dialogue after months of escalating tensions that peaked when Trump called Colombia a "sick man" and said the idea of American military action there "sounds good to me."

Leaders Strike Softer Tone After Fiery Rhetoric

Trump said on Truth Social that he "appreciated [Petro's] call and tone," adding that the two leaders are planning to meet at the White House at some point. He said Petro called "to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had."

Colombia's embassy in Washington said in a statement that Bogotá "welcomes the constructive tone of the exchange" and "remains committed to open dialogue."

Petro wrote on X that he and Trump discussed their rift over "his vision of the relationship between the United States and Latin America," saying he believes the United States can partner with the region on energy through major US investments but should not treat it solely as a source of oil.

Petro Pushes Partnership Over Oil-Only US Approach

Petro's post included an illustration of a jaguar and a bald eagle embracing, imagery he has used before while warning that US strikes on Colombia would "awaken the jaguar."

Relations have frayed as Washington accuses Bogotá of failing to curb surging cocaine output. A UN report last year found coca cultivation in Colombia hit a two-decade high in 2023, with potential cocaine production jumping 53% from the year before.

In October, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Petro and members of his family, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying the Colombian leader "has allowed drug cartels to flourish and refused to stop this activity."

Drug Surge, Sanctions And Raids Drive Tensions

Petro has rejected the allegations, arguing his government has overseen record cocaine seizures and blaming global demand for fueling the trade. He has also been a fierce critic of US military operations near Latin America, including strikes on suspected drug boats.

Tensions intensified in the South American region further after US forces captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro over the weekend in a raid Trump hailed as a major anti-drug victory, while Petro condemned it as an "aggression" against Latin American sovereignty

