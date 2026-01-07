Elizabeth Warren Says Oil Executives Know More About Trump's 'Secret' Venezuela Plan Than The American People: 'Worse Than You Thought'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) claimed that leading oil company executives have more information on President Donald Trump’s plans for Venezuela than the American public.

Says It Is ‘Worse Than You Thought’

Following a Senate briefing on Wednesday, in a post on X, Warren alleged that oil company executives seemed to “know more about Trump's secret plan to ‘run’ Venezuela than the American people.”

“It's worse than you thought,” she said, without disclosing any additional details regarding the nature of Trump's “secret” plans for the Latin American nation, or the extent to which oil executives knew about it ahead of the general public. Warren concluded her post, saying, “We need public Senate hearings now.”

Earlier this week, Trump said that the United States will “run” Venezuela following the capture of the country’s President Nicolás Maduro over the weekend.

Trump went so far as to threaten “worse than Maduro” military action if Venezuela’s interim government under Vice President Delcy Rodriguez did not cooperate with his efforts to “fix” the country.

Oil Execs Deny Holding Meetings With Trump

Leading oil executives, however, have denied holding any meetings with the Trump administration either before or after the recent raids carried out against Venezuela.

This contradicts Trump’s own statements over the weekend, when he told reporters that he had already held meetings with “all” U.S. oil companies, both before and after Maduro’s capture.

Even as energy stocks jumped on Trump's recent remarks, industry executives have voiced concerns about holding meetings at the White House in group settings, since it could prompt antitrust issues, with collective discussions among competitors on investment and production plans.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) spokesperson Bill Turenne told ABC News in a statement on Wednesday that the company “had no advance notice of the recent operation.”

He added, “Our executives meet regularly with government, regulatory and joint venture stakeholders globally as a normal course of Chevron's business, in full compliance with all relevant laws and regulations, including U.S. policy,” Turenne added.

Photo Courtesy: Bryan J. Scrafford on Shutterstock.com