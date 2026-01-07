Senator Dumps Apple, Google, Microsoft To End 2025—But Refuses To Sell This Mag 7 Underperformer

When it comes to members of Congress’s trading activity, there is a strong focus on what's being bought and when stocks are sold. One senator recently disclosed the sale of three Magnificent Seven stocks sold in December, but a Mag7 stock that wasn't sold could be more telling.

Senator Ditches Magnificent Seven Stocks

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) recently disclosed selling multiple stocks, including several Magnificent Seven stocks, according to the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Here were the transactions:

Dec. 16: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock

(NASDAQ:AAPL) stock Dec. 16: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock Dec. 16: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock

The transactions were listed as made by a spouse and may not have been the entire positions in those three Magnificent Seven stocks.

A quick look at Capito's disclosure history from 2025 shows multiple buys and sales of shares of Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet. While all three of those stocks were bought and sold throughout the year, including in December, there's another Magnificent 7 stock that Capito disclosed buying but didn't sell.

The senator disclosed buying shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) multiple times in 2025, including the following transactions:

Nov. 13: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in META stock

July 29: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in META stock

March 26: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in META stock

Feb. 25: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in META stock

Something that investors won't find in Capito's 2025 disclosures is any sales of Meta Platforms stock. This could suggest that the Senator or her spouse prefers the Magnificent Seven stock for the long term or believes it is undervalued based on 2025 performance.

Meta Trails Magnificent Seven Peers In 2025

In 2025, there were only three Magnificent Seven stocks that outperformed the 16.6% gain of the S&P 500. Here were the gains for the full 2025 year:

Alphabet : +65.2%

: +65.2% Nvidia : +34.8%

: +34.8% Tesla : +18.6%

: +18.6% Microsoft : +15.5%

: +15.5% Apple : +11.5%

: +11.5% Meta : +10.2%

: +10.2% Amazon.com: +4.8%

Meta had the second-worst performance among the Magnificent Seven stocks last year. While the stock had a positive return in 2025, it's performance may have left investors expecting more.

Meta stock is up 143.9% over the last five years, while the S&P 500 is up around 81.8% over the same time period.

Market expert Jay Woods recently told Benzinga that Meta is one of his least favorite Magnificent Seven stocks for 2026, preferring the likes of Alphabet and Tesla instead.

Benzinga will track to see if Capito buys or sells any Magnificent Seven stocks in 2026, including the existing Meta shares.

