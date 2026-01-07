Pete Buttigieg Slams Stephen Miller's 'Iron Laws' Worldview, Warns Homeland Security Advisor's Ideas 'Make Americans Less Safe'

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller's belief that global affairs are governed solely by power and force, warning that such thinking could make Americans less safe.

Buttigieg Condemns Miller's ‘Iron Laws Of The World‘

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Buttigieg shared a video of Miller asserting, "The United States of America is running Venezuela. By definition, that's true… we live in a world… governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power."

He added, "These are the iron laws of the world that exist since the beginning of time."

Buttigieg responded sharply, calling the worldview "bullshit" and a dangerous departure from U.S. principles.

"One of America’s greatest accomplishments was leading humanity out of that into a world where values and rules matter at least as much as brute force," he wrote.

He warned that letting ideologues like Miller drive policy would "make Americans less safe" by reverting to a purely force-driven approach.

Buttigieg added, "It doesn't have to be this way," emphasizing the importance of upholding international norms, diplomacy, and rule-based order rather than relying solely on coercion.

Bolton, Haass Criticize Trump's Venezuela Strategy

Earlier this week, former national security adviser John Bolton said President Trump misread Venezuela's post-Maduro situation.

He warned that removing Nicolás Maduro alone would not dismantle his regime and that ignoring the opposition gave legitimacy to Maduro-era officials.

Bolton added that Trump was "very confused" about who should lead Venezuela and how a transition should unfold.

Former U.S. envoy Richard Haass said Trump's actions were driven more by access to Venezuela's oil reserves than by justice, noting the president mentioned the country's oil "83 times."

He also highlighted planned U.S. investments to rebuild its oil infrastructure, signaling economic interests as central to the operation.

Photo Courtesy: Gregory Reedo on Shutterstock.com

