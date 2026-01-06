Venezuela Action Boosts Palantir Stock In 2026: These Congress Members Could Benefit

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) ended 2025 as one of the most-searched tickers in Benzinga Pro thanks to a surge in interest from readers. The stock is seeing strong attention to start 2026 with a potential link to the recent military action carried out in Venezuela.

Here's a look at the members of Congress who own Palantir shares.

• Palantir Technologies stock is showing upward bias. Where are PLTR shares going?

Palantir Stock Gains on Potential Link

The action completed by the U.S. government in Venezuela helped boost oil stocks to start 2026, which could benefit the members of Congress who own stocks like Chevron.

Palantir counts the U.S. government as one of its key customers and the company has been supportive of the country’s military in recent years. While no official link between the company and the actions that were recently carried out, some investors believe there could be a link.

Mizuho analysts said in a note that there could be a potential link and the surge in social media posts about the company being potentially involved made the stock worth watching, as reported by Barrons.

Here are the Palantir transactions made by members of Congress in 2025 as tracked by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Rep. Rob Bresnahan (R-Penn.)

April 8: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Feb. 26 : Sold $1,000 to $15,000

: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 Feb. 25: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Feb. 25: Sold $1,000 to $15,000

Rep. Gilbert Cisneros (D-Calif.)

Nov. 18: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Nov. 7: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Oct. 9 : Bought $1,000 to $15,000

: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 March 31 : Bought $1,000 to $15,000

: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Jan. 24: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Rep. James Comer (R-Tenn.)

Jan. 21: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Rep. Cleo Fields (D-La.)

Oct. 10: Bought $15,000 to $50,000

Bought $15,000 to $50,000 Aug. 13 : Bought $50,000 to $100,000

: Bought $50,000 to $100,000 July 28 : Bought $50,000 to $100,000

: Bought $50,000 to $100,000 July 18 : Bought $100,000 to $250,000

: Bought $100,000 to $250,000 June 30 : Bought $50,000 to $100,000

: Bought $50,000 to $100,000 June 25: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

July 15: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Apr. 9: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Apr. 8 : Bought $1,000 to $15,000

: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Feb. 12: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Rep. Julie Johnson (D-Texas)

June 30 : Sold $1,000 to $15,000

: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 April 1: Sold $1,000 to $15,000

Sold $1,000 to $15,000 Feb. 12 : Bought $1,000 to $15,000

: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Jan. 15: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.)

Oct. 31 : Sold $1,000 to $15,000

: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 Oct. 30 : Sold $1,000 to $15,000

: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 Oct. 30 : Bought $1,000 to $15,000

: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 June 17: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Rep. Jefferson Shreve (R-Ind.)

May 12: Sold $50,000 to $100,000

While Greene recently stepped away from her role in Congress, these trades were made in 2025 when she was actively serving and had to disclose her transactions.

Benzinga previously shared that McClain reported several transactions late in 2025, potentially violating the STOCK Act. In August, the congresswoman disclosed selling $50,000 to $100,000 in Palantir stock on Oct. 23, 2024, and disclosed buying $100,000 to $250,000 in Palantir stock on Nov. 7, 2024.

Palantir Stocks Raise Red Flags

Along with the late disclosure from McClain, who is one of the highest-ranking members of the Republican Party as the chair of the House Republican Conference, other trades involving Palantir have garnered attention.

Members of Congress who serve on defense committees have bought and sold the stock, which could create conflicts given the government contracts the company has.

With the potential that Palantir was involved in the action in Venezuela or is involved in other controversial actions of the administration that see one party disagreeing with, there could be conflicts in owning the stock.

Benzinga will closely monitor to see if members of either political party bought or sold Palantir stock shortly after the action in Venezuela.

Palantir Stock Price Action

Palantir stock closed up 3.26% to $179.71 on Tuesday, adding to a gain of 3.26% for shares on Tuesday. The gains on Monday snapped a five-day losing streak. Palantir stock has traded between $63.40 and $207.52 over the past 52 weeks. The stock was one of the top-performing S&P 500 stocks in 2025 with a gain of $134.8%

Photo by Mamun Sheikh via Shutterstock