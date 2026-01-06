Jamie Dimon Just Got $770 Million Richer — Trump May Be Why

A strong stock market in 2025 meant that many of the world's richest people got even richer. A strong M&A market and return of IPOs, which may be due to the new White House administration under President Donald Trump, also helped many top financial executives see higher compensation for the year.

Here's a look at the surging wealth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon.

Jamie Dimon's Wealth Grows

Long-time JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Dimon has clashed with President Trump in recent years and reportedly supported rival candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Dimon may still clash with Trump from time to time, but he may be secretly thanking the president for a strong M&A market and positive environment for dealmakers in 2025.

A new report from the New York Times says the 2025 environment helped Dimon grow his wealth by $770 million.

That total includes Dimon's 2025 salary, bonuses, stock grants, dividends from his JPM stock and the appreciation from shares he previously owned.

JPMorgan did not respond to a request for comment.

Dimon's compensation in 2024 was $39 million, consisting of a base salary of $1.5 million, a $5 million cash bonus and $32.5 million in stock awards. Dimon's 2025 compensation amount is expected to be released by the company later this month.

The $770 million is not all from compensation, but it could make looking at ranges of the highest compensated CEOs in 2025 interesting. Benzinga shared a report on the highest compensated CEOs of 2024, and the top person was listed at $101 million.

The New York Times did not disclose how they came up with the figure, which it said came from company disclosures and tracking the appreciation.

JPMorgan stock was up 34% in 2025, which is nearly how much Dimon's total wealth rose in one year. Dimon had a wealth of $2.4 billion in 2025, according to Forbes, and is now worth $3.1 billion.

Dimon isn't the only financial CEO who had a big year in 2025. The New York Times said the CEOs at Citigroup (NYSE:C) , Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) all had compensation of more than $100 million each in 2025, counting dividends and appreciation on shares already owned with their respective stocks trading higher on the year.

Surging M&A Activity

Deregulation efforts by the Trump administration on assets like cryptocurrency, falling interest rates, a strong stock market and bond market are all helping companies like JPMorgan that help manage assets.

Investments in AI and big-dollar mergers and acquisitions also helped boost the financials of bank stocks and likewise helped Dimon's wealth.

While 2025 was strong, the report indicated that trends could persist in 2026, given the current administration and pending major deals that could be approved, such as Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The year 2025 saw 68 deals worth $10 billion, which was a record. The year also saw an average transaction size of $227 million, the highest since 1980.

Overall merger activity globally hit the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a surge in 2026 M&A activity, a strong stock market and a strong price for JPMorgan stock, Dimon could be in line for another significant wealth gain.

Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com