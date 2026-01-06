Nicolás Maduro Denies All Charges, Turns To High-Profile Assange Lawyer Barry Pollack: 'I Am Innocent, I Am Not Guilty'

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty Monday in Manhattan federal court to U.S. drug trafficking charges, with high-profile lawyer Barry Pollack signaling a vigorous defense.

Maduro And Flores Plead Not Guilty

On Monday, Maduro and Flores appeared before federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein, days after being seized in a U.S. military operation, according to CNN.

Both denied all charges. "I am innocent, I am not guilty," Maduro said, later adding, "I am not guilty of anything that is mentioned here."

Flores echoed the plea, saying she was "completely innocent." Neither is seeking bail.

Pollack Prepares Defense For Maduro In US Drug Case

The four-count indictment accuses Maduro of leading a conspiracy to funnel cocaine into the United States, allegedly involving armed guerrilla groups, drug cartels, and international gangs, reported Reuters.

When asked if he wanted the indictment read aloud, Maduro said he preferred to review it himself.

Pollack, who represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, told the court he anticipated legal arguments over what he called Maduro's "military abduction."

He may also argue that Maduro is immune from criminal charges as a foreign leader, though U.S. courts have not recognized him as Venezuela's president since 2019.

See Also: Trump's AI Order Under Fire— Amy Klobuchar Says It's ‘Likely Illegal' While Bernie Sanders Calls It ‘Extremely Dangerous'

Trump Hints At Second Venezuela Military Intervention

Last week, President Donald Trump suggested a second U.S. military intervention in Venezuela and hinted at possible actions in Colombia and Mexico.

He warned that if Venezuelan officials did not cooperate, further action might follow, saying interim leader Delcy Rodriguez would face a situation probably worse than Maduro.

A rapid U.S. operation had captured Maduro, transferring him aboard the USS Iwo Jima to face federal charges.

Analysts described the mission as "shock and awe," and a photo of Maduro in a gray Nike tracksuit and blackout glasses quickly went viral.

The capture drew criticism from U.S. politicians. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Trump lacked constitutional authority and violated international law.

Kamala Harris called the operation unlawful and motivated by oil interests, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused the administration of misleading the public.

Photo Courtesy: StringerAL on Shutterstock.com

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.