Trump Should Be Taken 'Seriously' On Greenland, Says Denmark's Prime Minister — Warns NATO Will Collapse If US Attacks Danish Territory

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that NATO's survival would be in jeopardy if the United States used military force against Greenland, responding to renewed statements from President Donald Trump about taking control of the Arctic island.

On Monday, Frederiksen said that a U.S. attack on Greenland, a semiautonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, would amount to one NATO ally attacking another, a move she said would effectively destroy the alliance.

"I believe one should take the American president seriously when he says that he wants Greenland," Frederiksen said in an interview with Danish broadcaster TV2, according to a translation cited by Bloomberg.

She added, "But I will also make it clear that if the U.S. chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops, including NATO and thus the security that has been established since the end of the Second World War."

She stressed that Greenland's status as part of Denmark places it under NATO's collective security framework.

Trump Cites National Security, Russia And China

Trump has repeatedly raised the idea of taking over Greenland, pointing to its strategic importance in the Arctic and increased activity by Russia and China, reported The Hill.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, he said Greenland was "so strategic right now," adding that the island was surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships.

"We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it," Trump said.

Frederiksen rejected those claims, noting that Denmark already grants the U.S. extensive military access to Greenland and that Washington has no legal basis to annex the territory.

She said Greenland's people have made clear they are not for sale.

Denmark, UK And Germany Reject Trump's Greenland Threats

Last week, Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, strongly rejected President Trump's repeated calls to annex Greenland, emphasizing that the Arctic territory is part of the Danish Kingdom and is protected under NATO's collective defense.

On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reaffirmed that Greenland's future is for Denmark and the Greenlanders to decide.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized that Greenland is part of Denmark and, as a NATO member, is protected under NATO defense commitments.

