Move Over, Pelosi: This Congress Member Posted 2025's Best Market Return With A 52% Gain

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) remains one of the most-followed members of Congress when it comes to stock trading disclosures. While Pelosi outperformed the S&P 500 in 2025, according to a new report, the congresswoman failed to make the top 10 list of the top gainers in Congress.

Top 10 Congress Traders 2025

Tracking the trading activity of members of Congress has grown in popularity in recent years and investors can see the latest trading activity on the Benzinga Government Trades Page.

Some trades catch attention due to their timing, while others can lead to calls for potential conflicts of interest given committee assignments by members of Congress.

New data from Quiver Quantitative, shared by the New York Post, shows the 10 members of Congress who gained the most from their investment portfolios in 2025. Here's the list:

Rep. Tim Moore (R-N.C.): +52% Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas): +50% Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.): +37% Rep. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.): +37% Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-N.Y.): +35% Rep. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska): +35% Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.): +33% Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.): +29% Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.): +29% Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.): +29%

The top 10 list includes three senators and seven representatives. By political party, the list includes eight Republicans and two Democrats.

Greene was one of the most followed members of Congress by retail investors in 2025, thanks to her frequent trades and strong returns. The congresswoman's last day in Congress was Monday, meaning she will no longer have to publicly disclose her investments. Greene previously said she had a portfolio manager who made trades for her without insider information.

For comparison, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, was up 16.6% in 2025.

"Some members seemed to spend more time managing their portfolios than they did at their day job on Capitol Hill," Quiver Quantitative CEO Chrstopher Kardatzke told the New York Post.

Kardatzke said members of Congress are buying and selling stocks, trading options and were even buying and selling meme coins in 2025.

Ranking outside of the top 10 was Pelosi, who gained 18% in 2025. The 18% gain comes after Quiver Quantitative reported a 54% gain for her portfolio in 2024. Like Greene, Pelosi will not be required to disclose her stock picks in the future, as she announced she is not running for re-election in 2026 and will leave Congress in 2027.

Top Positions and Gainers

Top 2025 gainer Moore has been covered by Benzinga previously, thanks to his recent buying and selling of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) stock around the time of the company's logo change virality.

Moore has also been buying and selling several small cap stocks such as Hyster-Yale Inc (NYSE:HY) and Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) , investments that investors may want to keep their eyes on moving forward, given the congressman's returns in 2025. Moore disclosed over 200 trades made in 2025.

Cruz ranked second with the majority of his gains coming from a large holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) , which he sold part of his position during the 2025 year, with the stock at all-time highs. Goldman Sachs shares were up 55.8% as one of the top-performing Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks for the year.

McClain, who ranked third, was previously flagged by Benzinga for reporting trades late.

Suozzi has an investment portfolio worth $9.5 million, according to the report, with the majority of the assets in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock. Shares of Nvidia were up 34.8% in 2025. The New York Post said Suozzi has been flagged previously for failing to disclose stock trades on time.

Calls to ban members of Congress from trading have grown in recent years and gained support from some elected officials. The practice of buying and selling stocks, options and cryptocurrency remains legal for members of Congress and many are beating the broader market indexes such as the S&P 500 each year.

