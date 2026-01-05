Trump Praises Bold US Military Operation That Captured Nicolás Maduro As Viral Nike Tracksuit Photo Steals Spotlight

A lightning-fast U.S. military operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro showcased American power abroad, while an image of the detained strongman in a Nike tracksuit ignited a global meme storm.

US Forces Capture Nicolás Maduro In Coordinated Land

U.S. forces captured Maduro in a coordinated operation involving land, sea, and air assets, extracting him from Venezuela and transferring him aboard the USS Iwo Jima en route to the United States to face federal charges, reported Fortune.

The mission, executed with what analysts described as "shock and awe," earned widespread praise for U.S. troops despite political controversy surrounding the decision.

Trump Photo Of Maduro In Nike Tracksuit Sparks Viral Memes

Last week, President Donald Trump later posted a photo of Maduro in custody wearing a gray Nike Tech Fleece jacket and pants, along with blackout glasses and noise-canceling headphones.

On Social media, users said Maduro's gray Nike Tech Fleece made him look casual, like someone on vacation or running errands, even while in custody.

Trump Signals New Military Strikes In Venezuela, Colombia And Mexico

On Sunday, President Trump suggested possible new U.S. military interventions in Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico, warning that officials who did not cooperate could face consequences worse than Maduro.

He also criticized Cuba and Colombian drug operations, calling on Mexico to address its powerful cartels.

The capture of Maduro drew sharp criticism from Democratic leaders, who called the operation unconstitutional, reckless, and motivated by oil interests.

Maduro was flown to New York to face federal charges of drug trafficking and ties to terrorist-designated gangs.

Trump praised the strike as a victory over a "brutal dictator," while critics, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), warned it violated international law, risked escalating regional conflicts, and distracted from domestic priorities.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock