Elon Musk's Father's American Collapse Fears, Trump's Ballroom Update, Newsom's High Speed Rail Project Update, And More: This Week In Politics

The past week was filled with controversial statements and surprising economic outcomes. Here’s a quick recap of the major stories that unfolded.

Elon Musk’s Father Errol Musk Says ‘America Will Collapse if White Population Becomes Minority, You Want To See the US Go Down?’

Errol Musk, the father of Elon Musk, expressed his apprehension about the projected demographic shift in the United States. He termed the anticipated change as “a very, very bad thing to happen” and questioned the motives behind it.

Trump’s Tariffs Defied Economists: They Were ‘Completely Wrong,’ Says Analyst As Inflation Drops, GDP Growth Surges

The outcome of President Donald Trump‘s aggressive tariff policies has defied mainstream economic consensus, according to Lou Basenese, the Chief Market Strategist at The Basenese Group. Despite the scale of the tariffs, they did not lead to any inflation, a dynamic attributed to deflation from other deregulation and advances in AI.

Jeff Bezos Moved To Florida And That Impacted Washington State Budget, Says Ron DeSantis: ‘States With No Income Tax Have A Major Advantage…’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said that Washington state's fiscal outlook took a significant hit after Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos relocated from the state to Florida in late 2023. This single relocation of a billionaire entrepreneur has resulted in "a major impact" on Washington's state budget.

Gavin Newsom Says California High Speed Rail Project Has Entered Track-Laying Phase Despite Trump’s Funding Cut: ‘Regularly Passed Audits…’

Despite President Trump’s funding cuts, Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has reaffirmed the state’s commitment to building a high-speed rail network from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The project has entered the track-laying phase, creating over 16,400 jobs, and with over 171 miles currently under design & construction.

Trump Says $400 Million White House ‘Big, Beautiful Ballroom’ Will Have Bulletproof Glass And ‘Drone-Free Roof’

President Trump announced that the new White House ballroom he is building on the site of the demolished East Wing will feature a “drone-free roof,” casting the project as a high-security showpiece paid for by private donors. The structure would host future inaugurations and be ringed with added protection.

