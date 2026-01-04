Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Announces Lifting Of Caribbean Airspace Restrictions Following Venezeula Operation: 'Flights Can Resume'

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy provided an update late Saturday about airspace restrictions over the Caribbean, allowing flights to resume normal operations, following the military action in Venezuela.

Airspace Restriction Details

“The original restrictions around the Caribbean airspace are expiring at 12:00 am ET and flights can resume,” Duffy posted on X.

“Airlines are informed, and will update their schedules quickly. Please continue to work with your airline if your flight was affected by the restrictions.”

Earlier on Saturday, Sean Duffy announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had imposed airspace restrictions over Venezuela and the Caribbean.

In his previous post, he stated, “When appropriate, these airspace restrictions will be lifted.”

FAA Imposed Airspace Restrictions

The move came after U.S. military action in Venezuela, which has led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

The FAA’s decision resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights to and from Puerto Rico and other Caribbean destinations, leaving thousands of travelers stranded over the New Year holiday period.

Major U.S. airlines, including American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) , Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) , Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) , JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) , United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) , and Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) , have been affected by the flight restrictions, according to a report by CNBC.

Notably, major U.S. airlines have not operated direct flights to Venezuela for several years. American Airlines was the last of the major U.S. carriers to cease operations in the country in 2019 due to civil unrest.

Restrictions Follow Military Action

The airspace restrictions come in the wake of U.S. military action in Venezuela. On Saturday, the U.S. launched an attack against Venezuela following a series of low-flying aircraft and explosions in Caracas.

The FAA's latest restrictions are a direct response to the heightened military activity in the region.

