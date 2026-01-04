Florida's Venezuelan Community Celebrates After Nicolas Maduro's Capture By US Forces: Report

The Venezuelan community in Florida reportedly erupted in jubilation following news of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture by U.S. forces.

Doral Residents Cheer Maduro's Ouster

According to The New York Times report, the Venezuelan community in Doral, Florida, rejoiced at Maduro’s capture, taking to the streets early morning on Saturday.

Residents of Doral, a city with a significant Venezuelan population, expressed their emotions through music, dancing, and car horns. The celebration took place at El Arepazo, a popular Venezuelan arepa shop, where people gathered to share their joy.

The report states that many residents have been closely following Venezuela's political situation, especially in recent months, as the Trump administration increased pressure on Maduro's regime. Despite their optimism, some expressed concern about what might come next after his ousting.

World Leaders Respond To Capture

The U.S. capture of Maduro has drawn widespread reactions.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has criticized President Donald Trump‘s actions, stating that the operation violates international law and that Trump lacks the constitutional authority to attack another country.

Global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have voiced support for ending Maduro's regime in Venezuela, while China and Russia criticized the U.S. military action.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

