Macron, Starmer, Carney React As Maduro's Rule Ends In Venezuela Following His Capture: 'Shed No Tears About The End Of His Regime'

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, and other global leaders have expressed their support for the end of Nicolas Maduro‘s regime in Venezuela.

Macron, Carney Welcome End Of Maduro’s Regime

Macron took to the social media platform X to express his support for the Venezuelan people’s “freedom” from Maduro’s dictatorship. He also called for a peaceful and democratic transition, posting, “We wish that President Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, elected in 2024, can swiftly ensure this transition.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated the UK's support for international law and called Maduro an illegitimate president.

Previously, he stated that British forces did not participate in the U.S.-led operation and that Britain played no role in the military action that removed the Venezuelan leader.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Maduro’s regime was brutally oppressive and criminal, and that the Canadian government does not recognize it. He added, "The Canadian government therefore welcomes the opportunity for freedom, democracy, peace, and prosperity for the Venezuelan people."

Kaja Kallas, who is currently serving as Vice-President of the European Commission and is also the former Prime Minister of Estonia, said that the EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela and that the EU has repeatedly stated that Maduro ‘lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition’.

Qatar Expresses Concern

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Venezuela and called for restraint, de-escalation, and the use of dialogue as the appropriate means to address all outstanding issues.

China Says It Is ‘Deeply Shocked’

China and Russia criticized the U.S. military action in Venezuela.

In an official statement, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the country is "deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the U.S.'s blatant use of force against a sovereign state," while the Russian Foreign Ministry called it "an act of armed aggression … which gives rise to deep concern and warrants condemnation."

This comes on the heels of explosions and low-flying aircraft that shook Caracas on Saturday, with the Venezuelan government blaming the U.S. for the attacks.

Maduro’s regime was under increasing pressure, with the U.S. calling for his ouster.

Earlier, Russia and Belarus reached out to Maduro as the Trump administration intensified pressure for his removal, raising the possibility that he might seek refuge abroad.

Since 2019, over 50 countries, including the United States, have declined to acknowledge Maduro as the leader of Venezuela, according to the U.S. Department of State.

