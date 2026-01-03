Marco Rubio Reportedly Warns Cuban Leaders Following Maduro's Capture: 'I'd Be Concerned'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday reportedly issued a stern warning to Cuba following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces.

Rubio Calls Out Cuban Leadership

Rubio criticized Cuba’s leadership, labeling them as “incompetent” and accusing them of exerting considerable influence over Venezuela’s security apparatus, according to a report by The Hill.

Addressing reporters at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Rubio suggested that Cuba had effectively “colonized” Venezuela from a security standpoint.

"If I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I'd be concerned at least a little bit," he said.

Prior to Rubio’s comments, Trump highlighted the U.S. administration’s interest in fostering positive relations with neighboring countries, while acknowledging Cuba’s current challenges.

Cuban Officials Condemn US

Cuban officials, however, condemned the U.S. military action. Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba’s Foreign Minister, voiced strong opposition to the U.S. actions on social media.

"The aim of this attack is none other than to seize Venezuela’s strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, in an attempt to forcibly undermine the nation’s political independence. They will not succeed," he said.

Maduro's Capture

The U.S. military operation occurred early Saturday, with explosions reported in Caracas and other Venezuelan regions. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and are being transported to New York to face charges, including narco-terrorism and weapons-related offenses.

Democratic lawmakers criticized the operation, citing a lack of congressional authorization.

Prominent politicians, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), have criticized President Trump’s actions, arguing that he lacks the constitutional authority for such military operations. Sanders emphasized that the President cannot unilaterally engage in warfare, even against a dictator like Maduro.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government accused the United States of military aggression, following a series of explosions in Caracas. The explosions occurred around 2 a.m. local time, with at least seven blasts reported.

Furthermore, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez demanded “proof of life” for Maduro and his wife, amid heightened tensions between the nations.

