Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Donald Trump's Strike on Venezuela

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) openly criticized President Donald Trump‘s decision to launch a strike against Venezuela in a series of public posts.

On Saturday, Greene, who is in her final days in Congress, questioned the administration’s rationale for the strike, which was reportedly a move against narco-terrorism.

In a post on X, she pointed out the role of Mexican cartels in drug trafficking and questioned why the Trump administration had not taken action against them if the concern was truly about saving American lives from deadly drugs.

Greene also criticized the pardoning of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was convicted for trafficking cocaine into America.

"I've served on the Homeland Security Committee for the past three years. I'm 100% for strong safe secure borders and stopping narco terrorists and cartels from trafficking deadly drugs and human trafficking into America. Fentanyl is responsible for over 70% of U.S. drug overdose deaths and fentanyl comes from Mexican cartels made with chemical precursors from China and trafficked across the U.S. Mexico border. Mexican cartels are primarily and overwhelmingly responsible for killing Americans with deadly drugs. If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn't the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels? And if prosecuting narco terrorists is a high priority then why did President Trump pardon the former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez who was convicted and sentenced for 45 years for trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine into America? Ironically cocaine is the same drug that Venezuela primarily traffics into the U.S," Greene wrote.

Also Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Donald Trump Was ‘Furious’ After Their Political Split: ‘He Was Extremely Angry At Me’

She suggested that the move to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was more about control over Venezuelan oil supplies than combating drug trafficking.

She further expressed her disapproval of the U.S.’s military invasions and support of foreign wars, arguing that American tax dollars were being funneled to foreign causes while Americans faced increasing living costs.

Greene ended her posts with a facepalm emoji, following Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will “run” Venezuela.

Greene’s criticisms highlight a growing divide within the Republican party over foreign policy, particularly regarding military intervention. Her comments also underscore the ongoing debate about the U.S.’s role in international affairs and its priorities at home.

As Greene’s tenure in Congress comes to an end, her outspokenness on these issues may continue to influence political discourse.

Read Next

Hours After Marjorie Taylor Greene's Public Rebuke, Trump Responds With Restraint: ‘She's A Nice Person'