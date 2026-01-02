FBI Thwarts Alleged ISIS-Inspired New Year's Eve Terror Attack In North Carolina, Charges 18-Year-Old

On Friday, federal authorities said they stopped an alleged ISIS-inspired terror plot just hours before New Year's Eve after an 18-year-old North Carolina man detailed plans to stab civilians at a fast-food restaurant or grocery store.

FBI Says Attack Was Imminent

The FBI and Justice Department said they thwarted a potential New Year's Eve terror attack in North Carolina, charging Christian Sturdivant, a U.S. citizen who turned 18 last month, with attempting to support ISIS and planning a violent assault on civilians.

Sturdivant allegedly intended to carry out a knife-and-hammer attack at either a Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) subsidiary Burger King, where he worked, or a local grocery store, to kill as many people as possible, officials said in a press conference on Friday.

FBI director Kash Patel took to X and thanked FBI personnel and the New York Police Department "for acting quickly and saving lives."

Years-Long Radicalization And Undercover Operation

Investigators said the case began in 2022, when Sturdivant was still a minor, after he began consuming ISIS propaganda online, visiting extremist websites, and posting videos on social media.

Authorities said he attempted to contact ISIS supporters but instead communicated with two undercover officers—one with the NYPD and another with the FBI—whom he believed were ISIS affiliates.

Prosecutors allege he pledged allegiance to ISIS and repeatedly expressed a desire to carry out "jihad."

U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said the encounters should reassure the public. "The fact that along the way in this extensive planning of this attack, he encountered not one but two undercover officers should make the public feel very, very good and very safe."

Alleged Plans Targeted Civilians

Court records say Sturdivant wrote handwritten notes titled "The New Year’s Attack" and "Burger King Jihad," outlining plans to wear all black, put on a mask in a bathroom, and stab civilians. One note allegedly listed a target of 20 or 21 victims.

Authorities said he expressed hostility toward "non-believers," Christians, and LGBTQ individuals and told undercover agents he was "prepared for death."

Investigators allege he was nearly out the door on New Year's Eve when his grandfather restrained him, preventing the attack.

Arrest And Charges

Sturdivant was arrested on New Year's Eve and made his initial appearance in federal court on Friday. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Authorities said efforts to have him involuntarily committed were denied, prompting federal charges instead.

