Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump's Iran Warning As Protests Turn Deadly: 'Everything We Voted Against...'

On Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) slammed President Donald Trump after his threat to intervene in Iran, arguing the remarks betray the non-interventionist and free-speech principles many conservatives backed in the 2024 election.

Greene Breaks With Trump Over Iran Intervention Threat

Greene, an outspoken conservative lawmaker who is leaving Congress next week, criticized Trump on X after he warned Iran against violently suppressing anti-government protests.

In a post on social media, Greene said Trump's comments — along with calls from Israeli billionaire Shlomo Kramer to restrict speech on social media — represent "everything we voted against" in the 2024 election.

She argued that U.S. priorities should remain domestic.

"The focus should be on tax dollars here at home and defending our God given freedoms and rights," Greene wrote.

Greene's criticism comes amid reports of a widening rift between her and Trump, following a political falling out that has led to her departure from Congress on Monday.

Trump Says US Is ‘Locked And Loaded' If Iran Escalates

Earlier in the day, Trump said on Truth Social that the U.S. would "rescue" Iranian protesters if the country's leadership resorts to violent repression.

He added that the U.S. is "locked and loaded and ready to go" should the Iranian government kill demonstrators.

Source: Truth Social

The remarks drew swift backlash from Iranian officials.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran's parliament, warned on X that such statements effectively make U.S. troops stationed in the region "legitimate targets" for Iran's military.

Deadly Protests Mark Iran's Largest Unrest Since 2022

Protests erupted in Iran over the weekend, fueled by worsening economic conditions, and have grown into the country's largest demonstrations since 2022.

That earlier wave followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody.

According to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, Iranian authorities have detained at least 29 demonstrators. The Associated Press reported that at least seven people have been killed so far during the unrest.

