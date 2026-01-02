Obamacare Under Fire As Mike Lawler Slams Skyrocketing Premiums While Democrats Warn Millions Could Lose Coverage: 'We Need Reform'

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) criticized the Affordable Care Act, arguing that rising premiums and soaring insurer profits underscore the urgent need for health care reform.

Obamacare Premiums Surge While Insurers Profit

On Thursday, Lawler posted on X, "Obamacare has failed. Premiums have skyrocketed across the country since it took effect."

He added, "It was written by the health insurance companies, for the health insurance companies, which is why these subsidies, as currently structured, are not making health insurance more affordable."

He also highlighted the contrast between consumer costs and insurer profits, noting, "Health insurance premiums nationwide have skyrocketed, while health insurance company profits have risen by more than 2,000%. We need reform."

Democrats Warn Of Rising Health Care Costs

Democrats are blaming Republicans for rising health care costs in 2026 and potential coverage losses.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) accused Republicans of driving up health care premiums in 2026 and said Democrats are committed to lowering costs and expanding access to health care.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) highlighted public frustration over affordability and pledged to keep fighting for lower costs and support for families.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) warned expiring ACA tax credits could leave millions without coverage, and Senate.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called Republican inaction a health care crisis, emphasizing Democrats' efforts to protect access and reduce costs.

Republicans Highlight 2025 Achievements

Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) called 2025 a historic year, saying the House GOP and the president delivered on border security, tax cuts, and lower costs.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) highlighted historic crime reductions, noting that overall crime and drug overdoses are down, and the nation experienced its largest one-year drop in the murder rate.

