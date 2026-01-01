Donald Trump Says 'I Take The Larger One' On Aspirin Despite Doctors' Warnings, Insists He's In 'Exceptional Health'

President Donald Trump is pushing back against renewed scrutiny of his health, dismissing concerns tied to age-related changes as he rejects parts of his doctors' advice and insists he remains fully fit for office.

Trump Rejects Doctors' Advice, Cites ‘Good Genetics‘

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump, 79, acknowledged that he ignores some medical recommendations while maintaining he is in excellent health.

He said he continues to take a daily 325-milligram aspirin dose well above the commonly recommended low dose despite doctors’ urging him to cut back.

"They'd rather have me take the smaller one," Trump said. "I take the larger one, but I've done it for years."

Trump also said he briefly wore compression socks to treat leg swelling linked to chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition among older adults, but abandoned them.

"I didn't like them," he said. Aside from golf, Trump said he does not exercise, calling workouts "boring," and has made no changes to his diet.

Medical Tests, Fatigue And Hearing Draw New Scrutiny

Trump expressed regret over undergoing advanced imaging last fall, saying it fueled public speculation.

"In retrospect, it's too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition," he said.

Trump had previously described the test as an MRI, but he and his doctor later clarified that it was a CT scan, which showed no abnormalities.

Aides and associates have observed Trump appearing tired at events, bruising easily and occasionally struggling to hear in noisy settings.

Trump denied those claims, saying, "Genetics are very important," he said. "And I have very good genetics."

His physician said Trump is in "exceptional health" and fully capable of performing his duties.

Trump MRI Confirms ‘Exceptional Physical Health‘

Last month, President Trump agreed to release his October MRI results after concerns about his health were raised by Gov Tim Walz (D-Minn.).

Trump said the results were "perfect" and did not reveal which part of his body was scanned, noting it was not his brain and that he had "aced" a cognitive test.

The White House released only a high-level summary, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating the MRI was part of a routine checkup and confirmed Trump was in "exceptional physical health."

