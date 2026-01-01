Trump Calls George Clooney 'Average Guy' Who Grabbed More Headlines For Politics Than Movies After France Grants Actor Citizenship

President Donald Trump used a new Truth Social post on Wednesday to swipe at George Clooney over the actor's freshly granted French citizenship, blasting both the star's politics and France's approach to immigration and crime.

Trump Mocks Clooney, Harris And Democrats

"Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump wrote.

He went on to deride former Vice President Kamala Harris as "another stellar candidate" and to misspell her name while mocking Democratic infighting.

Trump also belittled Clooney's career, disputing that he is a "movie star" and instead calling him "just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics,” echoing criticism he has leveled at the actor since Clooney urged Democrats last year to move on from former President Joe Biden.

Reuters had reported in July 2024 that Clooney's New York Times op-ed, which called on Biden to step aside, rattled party insiders and donors at the time.

Clooney Family Embraces Quiet Life In France

As per an Associated Press report, Clooney, his wife, human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and their twins have been naturalized after making their primary home at an 18th-century estate in southern France.

Clooney has said he wanted to raise his children away from Hollywood's paparazzi and praised the "normalcy" of life in rural France.

French Government Defends Citizenship Amid Critique

Facing criticism at home over the decision, France's government defended the move, saying the couple were naturalized because "they contribute, through their distinguished actions, to France's international influence and cultural outreach," under a law that lets foreign nationals be granted citizenship for exceptional service.

Trump's post also folded Clooney into his recurring attacks on Europe's handling of security and migration, amid the president's tensions with European leaders, including threats of steep tariffs on French champagne and EU goods and recent complaints that Europe is "weak" on security and border control.

