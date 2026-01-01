Elon Musk's Father Errol Musk Says 'America Will Collapse if White Population Becomes Minority. You Want To See the US Go Down?'

Errol Musk, the father of Elon Musk, has made controversial remarks about the projected demographic shift in the United States.

What Happened: Errol Musk, in a recent interview, expressed serious concerns about the anticipated demographic transformation in the U.S., where the white population is projected to become a minority within the next 20 years.

Errol Musk, a resident of South Africa, termed this shift as “a very, very bad thing to happen”. He questioned, “You want to see the U.S. go down? Why? You don't like electric cars, and you don't like technology? What is it, you want to go back to the jungle?”

During the interview, he further discussed his home country, South Africa, stating that the “small white population that projects the European culture” has significantly contributed to the growth and development of the Black African population.

He rejected the notion of oppression in South Africa as “nonsense”.

Also Read: Elon Musk Says He Warned Donald Trump To Drop Tariffs Over Fears of Job Losses: ‘President Loves Tariffs, I’ve Tried To Dissuade Him’

Errol Musk’s comments have ignited a fiery debate in an already tense political environment, with the U.S. deciding to boycott the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa.

This comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s claims of a so-called “white genocide”, which South African officials have vehemently denied.

The remarks made by Errol Musk have brought the ongoing political and racial tensions in both the U.S. and South Africa into the spotlight.

Read Next

Elon Musk's Father Open To More Children Despite Age: "If She's Under 35, I Wouldn't Think Twice About Having Another Child"