Donald Trump Takes Aim At George Clooney's Politics And French Citizenship, Says, 'He Wasn't A Movie Star At All'

President Donald Trump targeted actor George Clooney, taking issue with his political leanings and recent acquisition of French citizenship.

On Wednesday, Trump used Truth Social platform to voice his discontent with Clooney’s endorsement of Democratic politicians. He also drew attention to Clooney’s new French citizenship, linking it to the current crime situation in France.

Trump’s comments appear to be a reaction to the news that Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, have been awarded French citizenship. Trump labeled the pair as “two of the worst political prognosticators of all time.”

“Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn't a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics,” Trump wrote in the post.

Trump further criticized Clooney for his remarks on former President Joe Biden’s mental decline and hinted at a potential 2028 presidential run by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

This verbal attack comes on the heels of Clooney’s recent clash with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, whom Clooney accused of “dismantling CBS News.”

Trump’s criticism of Clooney underscores the ongoing tension between the former president and Hollywood. Clooney, a vocal critic of Trump, has often used his platform to express his political views.

Trump’s comments also highlight his continued engagement in political discourse, despite no longer holding office.

The former president’s remarks about Clooney’s French citizenship may further stoke debates about immigration and national identity.

