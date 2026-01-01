Donald Trump's NYE Bash Raises $2.75 Million For Charity With Jesus Painting Auction

At his New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump turned auctioneer, successfully selling a painting of Jesus Christ for $2.75 million. The proceeds from this auction are earmarked for charity.

The bidding kicked off at $100,000. The crowd quickly escalated the bids, with one participant offering $1 million. Taken aback, Trump remarked, “$1 million, woah!”

The bidder, whom Trump referred to as “the biggest guy” on Wall Street, sported a red MAGA hat. Trump humorously suggested that the man’s hat enabled him to catch “people by surprise before he pumps the money out of their wallets.”

Further bids of $2 million and $2.5 million were made, with Trump jesting that these sums were “peanuts” for his guests. He even proposed to autograph the painting if attendees were prepared to bid higher.

The winning bid was finally made at $2.75 million. The auction’s proceeds are destined for St. Jude’s Hospital and the local sheriff’s office. The painting was the work of Vanessa Horabuena, a “Christian worship artist” boasting over 800,000 Instagram followers.

This event underscores Trump’s continued influence and ability to mobilize funds for charitable causes. The significant amount raised from the auction demonstrates the willingness of his supporters to contribute to causes endorsed by him.

The choice of St. Jude’s Hospital and the local sheriff’s office as beneficiaries also aligns with his past support for law enforcement and healthcare institutions.

