Ban On Soda, Candy Takes Effect Under SNAP In Five States Jan. 1

Starting Thursday, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia must navigate new limits on soda, candy, and other sugary foods as the first wave of state waivers takes effect.

Millions Face New Grocery Rules On Day One

As of Jan. 1, SNAP benefits can no longer be used to purchase certain sweetened drinks, candy, and select prepared foods in the five states, reported ABC News.

Indiana will restrict soft drinks and candy, Iowa has the most extensive limits, Nebraska bans soda and energy drinks, and Utah and West Virginia prohibit soda and soft drinks.

State officials say the changes are designed to reduce obesity, diabetes, and diet-related illnesses.

Retailers And Recipients Grapple With Immediate Confusion

Grocery stores report longer lines and cashiers struggling with point-of-sale systems to enforce the restrictions.

Kate Bauer, a nutrition science expert at the University of Michigan, warned, "It's a disaster waiting to happen of people trying to buy food and being rejected."

SNAP recipients are already feeling the strain.

Marc Craig, 47, of Des Moines, said, "They treat people that get food stamps like we're not people," as he tries to figure out how to stretch his $298 monthly SNAP benefits under the new rules.

Trump Administration Suspends SNAP Funding

Earlier this month, the Trump administration halted federal aid to Democrat-led states, including California, New York, and Minnesota, that refused to provide identifying information on SNAP beneficiaries.

Rollins said funds would remain frozen until states complied to help prevent fraud.

Last month, SNAP recipients also faced confusion after the USDA ordered states to reverse steps issuing full benefits following conflicting court orders.

Some states, like Colorado and Illinois, distributed partial benefits, while residents who had already received full payments were allowed to keep them.

