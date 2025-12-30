Trump Says $400 Million White House 'Big, Beautiful Ballroom' Will Have Bulletproof Glass And 'Drone-Free Roof'

President Donald Trump said Monday the new White House ballroom he is building on the site of the demolished East Wing will feature a "drone-free roof," casting the project as a high-security showpiece paid for by private donors.

Trump Touts High-Security, Donor-Funded White House Ballroom

At a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said the structure would host future inaugurations and be ringed with added protection.

"It's got all bulletproof glass, it's got all drone — they call it drone-free roof, so drones won't touch it. It's a big, beautiful, safe building," he said, according to a report by The Hill.

The 90,000-square-foot addition, larger than the main White House residence, now carries an estimated $400 million price tag. The White House says corporations and wealthy allies will fund the work, with donor disclosures showing support from major tech, defense and crypto firms.

Demolition Of East Wing Sparks Legal Backlash

Trump ordered the 1902 East Wing torn down this fall to clear space for the ballroom, prompting lawsuits from preservation groups and accusations that the administration skirted required review by federal planning and design commissions.

A federal judge this month declined to halt work but noted that above-ground construction still requires further approval, Reuters reported, and the National Capital Planning Commission will hold an initial hearing in January.

Security Concerns And Political Criticism Intensify Debate

Trump's emphasis on a "drone-free" roof comes as Washington has wrestled with the security risks of cheap unmanned aircraft, including a 2015 crash on the White House grounds and broader concerns that led the Federal Aviation Administration to tighten drone rules and require remote identification in most cases, according to the agency and the Secret Service.

Democrats have seized on the ballroom as a symbol of misplaced priorities, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) criticizing Trump for pouring millions into a luxury venue while families struggle with higher living costs.

