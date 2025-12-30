EXCLUSIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Vs. Nancy Pelosi — One Now Holds The Trading Edge, Market Expert Says

When it comes to tracking the trading activity of members of Congress, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are two of the most popular, thanks to years of outperforming the market. A market expert tells Benzinga it drives him crazy that members of Congress can legally trade stocks, but investors should make sure they're following along.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Nancy Pelosi

The investment styles of Pelosi and Taylor Greene are different, but they have several stocks in common across their investment portfolios.

While Pelosi's disclosed trades are often sizable in nature and sometimes come in the form of stock options instead of common shares, the trades are sometimes reported weeks after they are made.

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods said Pelosi took her time filing, which may give the edge to tracking another congresswoman.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene was great at stock trading as well," Woods told Benzinga. "In fact, she was even better to follow because she would file things on time.

Woods said Greene's filings come almost in real time and provide a look at her trades, with investors able to quickly follow and make the same moves.

"So yes, follow Nancy Pelosi, follow Marjorie Taylor Greene."

The market expert told Benzinga that investors should look at the track record of Congress members versus stock market indexes. Woods said investors should also look to see if they provided feedback on rulings that were favorable to stocks they are invested.

"It's not rocket science. They insider trade and it's not considered that because they're legally allowed to do it."

Greene has said in the past that a portfolio manager handles all of her trades. The congresswoman brushed off criticism earlier this year over the timing of buying numerous stocks before Trump announced a pause on tariffs and sent stock prices significantly higher.

The congresswoman recently announced her future resignation, which could eliminate her public trading disclosures. Pelosi also announced that she will not run for re-election in 2026, which would see her exit Congress in January 2027.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Congressional Trading Ban

Several members of Congress have supported a ban on trading stocks and options for elected leaders, an item that has generated increased support from the public.

"I've been anti-Congress investing in stocks for years," Woods told Benzinga. "As someone in the industry who has very strict rules to adhere to, I have to disclose everything I do. I have a certain holding period."

Woods said he has to disclose and also can't invest based on committee meetings where contracts are awarded.

"There's no way in hell I can invest in that."

The market expert said Congress members trading in stocks based on information from their leadership roles or favorable rulings for companies should be illegal.

"That's illegal in my world, but it's not in the congressional world. It's something that has driven me crazy since the beginning of time."

While there has been increased attention to a potential ban on the trading by members of Congress, Woods said he doesn't see them ever changing their ways.

"Why would they? They're making too much money to do so."

Read Next:

Photos: Shutterstock