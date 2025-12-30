Elizabeth Warren Says 'Economy Is Rigged' Against Hardworking Americans And Democrats Have To 'Fix It'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is sharpening her critique of President Donald Trump’s economy, deeming it "rigged against hardworking Americans" and one that will require Democrats to fight aggressively to change it.

Warren Presses Democrats On Investment And Grit

On Monday, Warren posted on X, saying, "The economy is rigged against hardworking Americans. We have to fix it. Democrats need to be clear on the kinds of investments that we want to make, how we'll build them, and really fight for them. That's what the American people want and deserve."

The Massachusetts senator urged her party to pair campaign promises with detailed implementation plans and the "fight" to push them through, echoing a message she has delivered for months as she slams what she calls a two-track recovery that favors the wealthy.

Tariffs, Inflation And Rising Cost Pressures

Warren has repeatedly argued that Trump's economic agenda tilts toward billionaires and large corporations through tax cuts and deregulation while driving up everyday expenses. She has blamed his "chaotic tariffs and disastrous economic agenda" for keeping inflation elevated and forcing families to pay more for groceries, electricity and rent, pointing to recent Consumer Price Index data showing continued increases in food and energy costs.

Economists and nonpartisan analysts broadly agree tariffs act like a tax on imports, many of which are passed on to shoppers. The Reuters report in October reported that Trump's sweeping levies have made imported goods several percentage points more expensive and contributed to higher prices for food, furniture and appliances.

Debate Over A Deepening K-Shaped Economy

Progressive critics, including Warren, say those higher costs filter through to utilities, construction materials and rent, deepening what experts describe as a "K-shaped" economy in which the top 10% thrive while many households fall behind.

Trump, by contrast, has used recent strong growth figures to argue the economy is in great shape. He has credited tariffs and his tax law for a third-quarter GDP reading above 4% and recently boasted in a combative Christmas message of a "record stock market," strong 401(k)s and "no inflation," despite government data showing prices remain above the Federal Reserve's 2% target and consumer confidence has weakened.

