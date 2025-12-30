Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'Johnson Is Not Our Speaker,' Says He Follows 'Direct Orders' From Trump White House

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) escalating feud with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and President Donald Trump lays bare a widening rift over leadership, power and the direction of House Republicans heading into 2026.

Greene Accuses Johnson Of Obeying Trump

On Monday, Greene alleged that Johnson is serving under direct instruction from President Trump, alleging he has relinquished congressional authority and failed to capitalize on the GOP's majority.

Greene, speaking to The New York Times in an interview featured in a profile released Monday, said, "I want you to know that Johnson is not our Speaker. He is not our leader."

“He is literally 100% under direct orders from the White House.”

She added that many Republicans are frustrated but unwilling to defy Trump, calling them "cowards."

Greene, who is set to resign on Jan. 5, has openly criticized Johnson over his approach to government funding, the stalled GOP replacement plan for Affordable Care Act subsidies, and his initial resistance to a bipartisan push to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

White House Defends Trump, Slams Greene Amid GOP Feud

A White House spokesperson dismissed her remarks, arguing that Greene is stepping away when Republicans need unity, according to The Hill.

"President Trump remains the undisputed leader of the greatest and fastest growing political movement in American history," spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

He also added that Greene is "quitting on her constituents in the middle of her term."

On Sunday, Johnson countered criticisms in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, asserting Republicans advanced key priorities.

He highlighted hundreds of passed bills, clawbacks of federal spending, and codification of Trump-era orders as evidence that the party delivered results.

Speaker Mike Johnson’s team did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Greene Faces Trump Criticism And GOP Tensions Ahead Of Resignation

Last week, Greene faced public criticism from President Trump just days before her resignation, with Trump calling her a "stone cold liberal" and "highly neurotic."

He blamed their strained relationship on her complaints about not receiving calls from him.

Greene had announced her departure to avoid a "hateful primary" and amid disagreements with party leadership over healthcare, affordability, and the Epstein files.

Earlier this month, Greene said she felt "very sorry" for Trump after his mocking remarks triggered a pipe bomb threat at her home and death threats against her son, though she forgave him.

Earlier, Greene accused Johnson of withholding a GOP plan to replace Obamacare and urged Senate leaders to take drastic measures to pass funding legislation.

