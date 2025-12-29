Trump Warns Iran Of More Strikes If It Doesn't Stop Building Nuclear Weapons: 'We Know Exactly Where They're Going, What They're Doing'

President Donald Trump on Monday warned Iran not to try to rebuild its nuclear program and said it would be "horrible" for Hamas if the militant group refuses to disarm under a fragile Gaza ceasefire.

Trump Signals Readiness For New Iran Strikes

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said the United States could back another major strike if Tehran moves to reconstitute its nuclear or ballistic missile capabilities after US B-2 bombers hit three key sites in June.

"I’ve been reading that they’re building up weapons and other things, and if they are, they’re not using the sites we obliterated, but possibly different sites," Trump told reporters, according to Reuters. "We know exactly where they’re going, what they’re doing, and I hope they’re not doing it because we don’t want to waste fuel on a B-2."

See Also: Musk Ready To Rewrite Tesla Mission Statement? CEO Says ‘Amazing’ Is More Joyful Than ‘Sustainable’

The June strikes, which Pentagon officials say used bunker-buster bombs on facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, set back Iran's program by up to two years, though earlier US intelligence estimates suggested only a delay of months and arms-control experts warn that "military strikes alone cannot destroy Iran’s extensive nuclear knowledge."

Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons, has responded with fresh missile drills and has demanded US guarantees of no further attacks before returning to talks.

Gaza Ceasefire's Next Phase Hinges On Hamas Disarmament

Trump said he and Netanyahu also focused on moving to a second phase of the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire, which envisions Hamas disarming and an international security force deploying in the enclave. Warning that the group is stalling, he said there would be "hell to pay" and "horrible" consequences if Hamas does not give up its weapons.

International Force Plan Faces Skepticism

Israel has signaled it will resume military operations if disarmament fails. A UN Security Council resolution adopted in November calls for deploying an international force and a Trump-backed "Board of Peace" to oversee Gaza's transition, a plan that faces resistance from Hamas and skepticism from former US national security officials who say the requirement that Hamas fully demilitarize is vague and potentially unworkable.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.com