Karl Rove: 'Trump Needs To Lower Expectations, and Over-Deliver'

In light of the upcoming midterm elections, Republican strategist Karl Rove says the Trump administration should emphasize its achievements.

What Happened: Rove expressed apprehension about President Donald Trump‘s low approval ratings. He advised that the President should effectively convey his accomplishments and future objectives, especially in the health care sector, to the American public.

Rove suggested that Trump should visit the southern border to demonstrate his administration’s initiatives in immigration enforcement.

He also encouraged Republican legislators to emphasize legislative triumphs to their constituents, such as the renewal of 2017 tax credits and new third quarter GDP gains, The Hill reports.

However, Rove cautioned that low polling numbers could adversely affect the GOP’s prospects in the 2026 elections. He recommended Trump to “lower the expectations, and over-deliver.”

Trump’s approval rating, which plummeted to a second-term low of 41% last month, has since rebounded to approximately 45%. Yet, Rove pointed out that midterms are generally tough for the ruling party, with only a few exceptions in recent history.

Why It Matters: As the midterm elections approach, the Trump administration’s strategy could significantly influence the GOP’s success. Rove’s advice to focus on achievements and effectively communicate them to the public could be a pivotal strategy.

The administration’s efforts in areas such as health care and immigration enforcement, along with legislative victories like the renewal of tax credits and GDP gains, could sway public opinion and boost approval ratings.

However, the challenge remains in overcoming the historical trend of ruling parties struggling in midterm elections. As such, the administration’s ability to “lower the expectations, and over-deliver,” as Rove suggests, could be crucial in the upcoming elections.

