Elon Musk Calls Bill Gates A 'Liar' — Says Microsoft Cofounder-Backed NGOs Have $80 Billion In Funds

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has slammed Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates amid the USAID cuts row.

Bill Gates Is A Liar

Taking to the social media platform X on Sunday, the billionaire criticized Gates in response to a post that aimed at claims about deaths resulting from the President Donald Trump administration's announcement of funding cuts provided to the UN via the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Musk said that Gates was "pushing this lie, despite having over $80 billion dollars in his NGO," calling the claims false. He added that the former Microsoft CEO could "easily spend to save these alleged lives that are being lost." Musk also added that Gates was "a liar."

The Gates Foundation didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

It's worth noting that Gates had earlier warned of "devastating effects" on HIV programs in Africa. The billionaire had also raised concerns about the Trump administration's decision to cut funding would result in millions of people being unvaccinated and trigger a global health crisis.

Elon Musk's DOGE Cut Aid

Gates has previously expressed concerns about the aid cuts. The aid cuts stemmed from the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effectively shutting down by significant funding cuts to USAID, as it was "time for it to die," according to the SpaceX CEO back in February.

Musk and Gates have also clashed over other topics. Most notably, the Tesla CEO has called out Gates over his alleged short position against Tesla stock that Gates has had "for ~8 years," according to Musk.

