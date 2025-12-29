Bill Ackman Blasts Ro Khanna For Defending Billionaire Tax: 'Lost His Way'

The CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, billionaire Bill Ackman, publicly rescinded his support for Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) over the weekend, accusing the congressman of “losing his way” for defending a controversial new California wealth tax proposal.

Accusation Of Flip-Flop

In a post on X, Ackman highlighted what he sees as a policy contradiction by the congressman. He shared a 2024 CNBC clip in which Khanna argued against a “blanket tax on unrealized gains,” explaining why he believed it was not a good policy.

Ackman contrasted that 2024 stance with Khanna’s current vocal defense of a proposed California measure that would tax the assets of residents worth over $1 billion, regardless of whether those assets are sold.

“Ro Khanna has lost his way. I used to support him,” Ackman wrote, signaling a sharp break with the typically business-friendly Democrat over the shift in economic philosophy.

Tax Controversy

The dispute centers on a proposed California initiative that could impose a tax of up to 5% on the net worth of billionaires.

Ackman has warned that this policy path is “self-destruction” for the state, arguing aggressive taxation will drive entrepreneurs and job creators elsewhere.

Reports indicate tech titans like Peter Thiel and Google co-founder Larry Page are already considering leaving California to avoid the potential levy.

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya echoed Ackman’s concerns, warning the tax could “kill entrepreneurship” by forcing founders to liquidate holdings to pay taxes on paper wealth.

Khanna, however, has stood firm. He dismissed the threats of an exodus, arguing that critics are “glossing over Silicon Valley history” and that the region’s deep talent pool and ecosystem are larger than individual billionaires.

