Bernie Sanders Says Americans Are Working 'Jobs They Hate' For Health Insurance: 'Another Reason For Medicare For All'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) is renewing his push for universal health care, arguing that millions of Americans feel trapped in jobs they dislike because they fear losing employer-provided insurance.

Sanders Ties Universal Care To Job Freedom

On Sunday, the Vermont Independent posted on X, saying, "Millions of Americans remain at jobs they hate for one reason: the health insurance they receive. That's absurd. Universal health care will give Americans the freedom to choose the work they want without worrying about health care coverage. Another reason for Medicare for All."

Sanders has long backed a "Medicare for All" plan that would replace most private insurance with a single national program, saying it would guarantee coverage as a right and end the link between employment and access to care.

In a recent Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee report, he warned Republican proposals could allow premiums to "double, tripling or even quadrupling for millions of Americans" and said the US "cannot remain the only major country not to guarantee health care as a human right."

See Also:

Experts Warn About Scope Of Job Lock

Economists and federal auditors have dubbed the dynamic Sanders highlights "job lock," when workers stay in positions they might otherwise leave for fear of losing affordable coverage. Employer plans remain the dominant source of coverage for non-elderly Americans, insuring roughly 165–178 million people, according to KFF data.

Sanders argues that by severing health insurance from employment, Americans would gain the "freedom and security" to seek better jobs or launch companies without risking financial ruin due to medical expenses.

AI, Worker Insecurity And Health Care Debate

On CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday, Sanders also said Republicans were steering the country toward a "dangerous" future for workers, citing tech leaders Elon Musk and Bill Gates, who have predicted that artificial intelligence and robots could make work "optional" or leave humans "not needed for most things."

He argued that in such a world, guaranteeing health care as a human right becomes even more central to economic security and to escaping the jobs people stay in only for the insurance.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: lev radin on Shutterstock.com