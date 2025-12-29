Garry Kasparov Criticizes Trump's Ukraine Approach, Praises Ukraine's President: 'We Are All Zelensky. But No One On Earth Has His Self-Control'

Russian chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov criticized U.S. leadership after President Donald Trump met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump–Zelenskyy Meeting Sparks Criticism

On Sunday, Kasparov shared a post on X highlighting the presence of Trump allies, Steve Witkoff, Stephen Miller, Pete Hegseth, and Jared Kushner at the meeting with Zelenskyy.

"Is anyone going to come to represent America?" Kasparov wrote on X, expressing concern that U.S. interests were not properly represented.

Later, he amplified an open-source intelligence post quoting President Trump saying, "Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed," adding, "We are all Zelenskyy. But no one on Earth has his self-control."

Kasparov's remarks praised Zelenskyy's leadership under immense pressure and subtly criticized the U.S. political approach.

Trump And Zelenskyy Make Progress On Ukraine Peace

On Sunday, President Trump announced on Truth Social that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin before meeting Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago, inviting the press to attend.

Trump said the U.S. and Ukraine were “a lot closer, maybe very close” to a peace deal, noting “very significant” progress on security guarantees for Kyiv and a ceasefire, though territorial disputes in Donbas could still derail an accord.

Zelenskyy posted on X, thanking Trump for a productive meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

Plans were set for U.S., Ukrainian, and European teams to reconvene next week, with a follow-up meeting scheduled in January in Washington, D.C., to continue discussions on the peace framework and next steps.

