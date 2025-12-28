Elon Musk Criticizes Immigration Policies, Alleges Threat To Democracy, Says, 'If This Is Not Reversed, Your Vote Will Mean Nothing'

Elon Musk has voiced strong criticism of immigration policies, alleging they are being manipulated to undermine democracy.

In a post on X on Saturday, Musk claimed that “fraudulent government programs” are being used by the “radical left” to import and retain immigrants, both legal and illegal, with the aim of turning the United States into a single-party state.

He suggested that this manipulation of immigration is eroding the democratic process and warned that, if not reversed, citizens’ votes will become meaningless.

Musk pointed to the election of Ilhan Omar in Minnesota as an example of this alleged manipulation, attributing her success to the Somali voting bloc in a state that historically had no Somali population. He also claimed that similar situations are occurring in Europe, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

“The radical left has been using fraudulent government programs for a long time to import and retain vast numbers of illegal (and legal, in some cases) immigrants to win elections and turn America into a single-party state, destroying any real democracy. The more you look at it, the more you will be horrified at what your tax money is doing and the fact that, if this is not reversed, your vote will mean nothing. The most obvious case example is the Somali voting bloc in Minnesota, a state that historically had zero Somalis, electing Ilhan Omar to the US Congress. The same is happening in Europe, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand,” he wrote in the post.

Musk’s comments come at a time when immigration policies are a hotly debated topic both in the United States and globally. His assertion that these policies are being manipulated for political gain is likely to fuel further debate.

The tech mogul’s influence and reach, with millions of followers on social media, mean his views can have significant impact on public discourse.

However, it’s important to note that Musk’s claims are his personal views and are not supported by any provided evidence.

The impact of immigration on electoral outcomes is a complex issue and the subject of ongoing research and debate among experts.

