Ilhan Omar's Husband Tim Mynett Scrubs $30M Firm's Website Amid Welfare Fraud Questions

The firm owned by Ilhan Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, has quietly altered its online presence, removing key officer details from its website.

This comes as the family faces increasing scrutiny over their sudden wealth accumulation, in the midst of a welfare fraud investigation in Minnesota.

Mynett’s firm, Rose Lake Capital, was established in 2022. The firm’s value astonishingly rose from nearly zero in 2023 to between $5 million and $25 million within a year.

The firm’s website recently underwent a revamp, with the names and bios of its nine officers and advisors being removed. These individuals, which include former Obama officials and notable figures in the Democratic Party, have not been charged in the ongoing welfare fraud case.

As per the report by The New York Post, Omar, who experienced a drastic increase in wealth from nearly zero to up to $30 million within a year, is under scrutiny for a large-scale fraud scheme involving the Somali community in her district. While she has not been charged, at least three individuals with direct ties to her have been indicted.

Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, told the outlet, “She was basically broke when she came into office and now she’s worth perhaps up to $30 million…she needs to come clean on these assets.”

In addition, Mynett’s other venture, a California winery that faced fraud allegations in 2023, saw its value surge from between $15,000 and $50,000 to between $1 million and $5 million in 2024.

Omar’s connections to the Minnesota welfare scheme have been increasingly exposed in recent weeks. Her campaign received $7,400 in direct donations from at least three now-convicted fraudsters. However, the congresswoman has stated that she returned the donations after the scandal emerged.

The Treasury and Justice Department have initiated an investigation into the alleged money laundering.

The sudden increase in wealth and the subsequent alterations on the firm’s website have raised eyebrows. The ongoing investigation by the Treasury and Justice Department into the alleged money laundering could have serious implications for both Omar and Mynett.

The outcome of this investigation could potentially impact their political and business careers.

