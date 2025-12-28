Elon Musk Foresees Tragic Outcome Following Mamdani's FDNY Appointment, Says 'People Will Die Because of This'

Elon Musk, has expressed serious reservations about the decision of NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani to appoint Lillian Bonsignore as the FDNY commissioner.

Musk shared his concerns about Bonsignore’s appointment, given the lack of experience as a firefighter. On Friday, Musk took to X to voice his fears, stating, “people will die because of this. Proven experience matters when lives are at stake.”

Last week, Mamdani revealed that Bonsignore, the former chief of emergency medical services in New York City, will take the helm of the New York City Fire Department when he assumes office in 2027. Bonsignore is set to make history as the first openly gay commissioner of FDNY.

Musk’s remarks came in reaction to a tweet from @TheChiefNerd, which quoted a news snippet about the new commissioner’s appointment, stating, “Although she never served as a firefighter, she’s confident that won’t matter.”

Bonsignore, who also broke barriers as the first female EMS chief of New York City, guided her department through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mamdani commended Bonsignore’s leadership during the pandemic, asserting that her “calm, decisive leadership” is what the city needs in times of uncertainty.

Why It Matters: The appointment of a non-firefighter as the FDNY commissioner is an unprecedented move. Musk’s comments underscore the importance of experience in such critical roles. Bonsignore’s leadership during the pandemic has been praised, but her lack of firefighting experience raises questions about her ability to effectively lead the FDNY.

This controversy highlights the ongoing debate about the balance between diversity and experience in leadership roles.

