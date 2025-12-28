Ramaswamy Reinvents Himself as 'Conservative Without Being Combative'

Vivek Ramaswamy built his national profile by picking fights and courting outrage.

Now, the biotech entrepreneur says he wants a calmer brand as he eyes Ohio's top job, CNN reports.

Ramaswamy has started pitching himself as "conservative without being combative."

He wants the message to fit a 2026 run for Ohio governor. He also wants a clearer role in a party argument over race and identity.

AmericaFest Moment

Ramaswamy spoke this month at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest gathering. He criticized Nick Fuentes and what activists call the "groyper" faction.

He warned about what he called the "rising prevalence of the blood-and-soil view" inside the GOP.

Reagan Quote, Reframed

Ramaswamy also leaned on Ronald Reagan after previously rejecting Reagan-era optimism. "Ronald Reagan understood this," he said.

"He famously said, you know, you could go to Italy, but you would never be an Italian. You can move to Germany, but you would never be a German."

"You could pack your bags in China or Japan. You would never be Chinese or Japanese," he said. "And you can still be an American."

From Primary Combat To State Race

Ramaswamy rose during the 2024 GOP primary with sharp attacks and sweeping proposals. He pushed ideas like raising the voting age to 25 and shutting down the FBI.

He mocked climate policy as a "climate change hoax."

Rivals Punched Back

He accused opponents of selling out to donors and insiders. Several rivals responded with open contempt on debate stages.

"I've had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here," Chris Christie said.

Ohio Stakes And Market Lens

Ramaswamy aims to replace Gov. Mike DeWine, a steadier figure from an older GOP style.

The shift could shape Ohio's policy climate for business and investment.

