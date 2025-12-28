Trump's Offshore Wind Freeze, Musk's Bold Claim About Money And More: This Week In Politics

As the week wraps up, here’s a quick recap of the most significant political stories that unfolded over the past few days.

Schumer Criticizes Trump Over Offshore Wind Halt

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized the Trump administration’s decision to halt five offshore wind projects, citing potential job losses and a slowdown in clean energy progress. This move led to a drop in company stocks and raised concerns among industry and labor leaders.

Musk Predicts AI Will Make Money Obsolete

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , reiterated his belief that money will become irrelevant in the future due to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. This claim was made in response to a post about President Donald Trump’s “Trump Accounts” initiative, which aims to provide capital to children when they turn 18.

Trump Blames Government Job Cuts for Unemployment Rise

President Donald Trump attributed the recent rise in the unemployment rate to a decrease in government jobs. He emphasized that all new jobs are being created in the private sector.

During the Most Favored Nation drug pricing press conference, Trump acknowledged the increase in the unemployment rate and stated that the “only reason” for this was the significant reduction in government jobs. He further explained that this reduction has been unprecedented and will continue.

Shapiro Warns GOP Risks Losing House Over ACA

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro warned that the Republican Party could jeopardize the remainder of President Donald Trump’s second term if it allows enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies to expire. He argued that the resulting spike in health insurance premiums could cost the GOP control of the House.

Beyer Accuses Trump of Enriching Himself, Allies

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) accused President Donald Trump of using the presidency to enrich himself, his family, and close allies, while millions of Americans struggle to afford necessities. Beyer called Trump “the most corrupt president in American history” and urged Republicans to support congressional action.

