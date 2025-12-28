Adam Schiff Warns Trump's Tariffs Are Driving Up Housing, Groceries, Everyday Goods For Californians

California residents are facing rising costs as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) points to President Donald Trump's tariffs as a major driver of higher prices this year.

Trump Tariffs Cost Californians $1,112

On Friday, Schiff posted on X, highlighting that "Californians have paid more than $1,000 in Trump Taxes this year thanks to the President's tariffs — making housing, groceries, and everyday goods more expensive."

The post included an image stating that "Californians have paid $1,112 more this year, thanks to Trump's tariffs."

Schiff warned that with inflation still climbing, "the cost of living under Donald Trump could climb even higher in 2026."

Impact Of Trump Tariffs On US Families

Last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) highlighted that 46% of Americans were spending less this holiday season due to higher costs, blaming Donald Trump's tariffs for straining family budgets.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) echoed concerns, noting that households had paid nearly $1,200 in tariffs this year, calling it money "coming out of your pocket."

On Saturday, in response, President Trump posted on Truth Social that his tariffs had boosted U.S. wealth, strengthened national security, cut the trade deficit by 60%, and contributed to 4.3% GDP growth.

He also asserted there was "no inflation" and that the U.S. was "respected as a country again."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock