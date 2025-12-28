Kennedy Center Demands $1 Million From Musician For Canceled Performance Over Trump Name On Christmas Eve

The newly renamed The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts is demanding $1 million in damages from musician Chuck Redd for abruptly canceling his scheduled performance, Jazz Jam, on Thursday.

The cancellation was attributed to the center’s renaming, which honors President Donald Trump.

The Kennedy Center’s President, Richard Grenell, in a letter to Redd that was shared with The Associated Press, criticized the cancellation as “classic intolerance” and a blow to the non-profit arts institution.

Jazz Jam Canceled Over Kennedy Center Renaming

Redd, who has hosted the annual Christmas Eve “Jazz Jams” concert since 2006, withdrew after Trump's name was added to the Kennedy Center's website and the building's exterior.

This change, part of Trump's rebranding and initiated by his handpicked board, has faced legal challenges from lawmakers and advocacy groups.

Chuck Redd did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Last week, Grenell also highlighted the significance of Trump's contribution, posting on X that President Trump "saved" the Kennedy Center, securing $250 million in under 10 months.

Redd's cancellation was seen as a protest against the renaming, which he described as a “controversial” move.

The Center's demand for damages reflects the financial impact of Redd's decision and the ongoing tensions surrounding the Center's rebranding.

In early December, the U.S. president also hosted the Kennedy Center Honors, later joking that if viewers enjoyed his hosting, he might "leave the presidency" to make hosting the event his full-time job.

