Bernie Sanders Calls Out Trump's Threefold Wealth Increase During Presidency, Alleges Crypto Ventures Funded By Foreign Governments

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) has accused President Donald Trump of significantly increasing his wealth during his presidency, allegedly through crypto ventures financed by foreign governments.

Sanders Targets Trump Wealth Surge

On Saturday, Sanders took to X to highlight Trump's burgeoning wealth, citing Forbes data, which reportedly shows it has surged by 273% to $6.3 billion since he took office.

He wrote, “Donald Trump’s wealth has nearly TRIPLED since he became president.”

According to Sanders, Trump's wealth surge is largely tied to his crypto ventures, which he claims are funded by foreign governments.

The senator implied that Trump’s financial growth was at the expense of millions of Americans struggling to afford necessities.

Sanders also used this criticism to advocate for a president who prioritizes improving the lives of the underprivileged over personal enrichment.

The former presidential candidate stated on X, “We need a president who works to improve life for the millions who can't afford food, housing or health care, not one who enriches himself.”

See Also: Jasmine Crockett Warns Americans Face ‘Health Care Cliff’ As Key ACA Subsidies Set To Expire At End Of 2025, Predicts Skyrocketing Premiums

Trump's Wealth Swings Dramatically

Trump’s wealth has undergone significant fluctuations in recent months.

In November 2025, Trump’s net worth plummeted by over $1 billion due to a sharp decline in the value of his technology company stock and the crypto market crash. However, just a month later, his wealth surged by over $500 million in a single day following the announcement of a merger by his company, Trump Media & Technology Group.

Senator Sanders, who is known for advocating economic equality, has been a vocal critic of the growing wealth disparity in the U.S.

In a recent statement on X, Sanders condemned the increasing fortunes of a few billionaires, emphasizing the struggles faced by millions of Americans to afford necessities.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.