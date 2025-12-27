Jasmine Crockett Warns Americans Face 'Health Care Cliff' As Key ACA Subsidies Set To Expire At End Of 2025, Predicts Skyrocketing Premiums

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) warned that millions of Americans could face skyrocketing health insurance costs as key Affordable Care Act subsidies are set to expire at the end of 2025.

Crockett Says Millions Face Premium Spike

Crockett warned Friday that the nation is approaching a "health care cliff" as enhanced ACA premium tax credits near expiration, arguing Republicans and President Trump have not offered a plan to prevent rising monthly bills.

"People are really, really scared about what we know is about to happen," Crockett said on MS NOW, adding that seniors in her district feel squeezed as rent climbs while their incomes stay flat.

She added, "It seems like this administration, the Republicans, are not interested in doing anything to make health care more affordable in this country."

She urged constituents to contact insurers directly to prepare for higher premiums.

Don't "listen to the Democrats or the Republicans on this issue," she said. Call your health insurance providers about what new premiums could look like.

Trump Says He'll Push Insurers To Lower Prices

Crockett also predicted another shutdown after Jan. 30 when the current government funding expires.

Republicans couldn't "care less about doing what they're supposed to do, which is to govern," she said.

Trump has signaled he may pressure insurers to cut prices, saying last week, "I'm going to call in the insurance companies that are making so much money, and they have to make less, a lot less."

He has also accused Democrats of being "beholden" to insurers and suggested they could force another shutdown.

House GOP Health Care Bill Sparks Concern Over 2026 Midterms

Earlier this month, House Republican leaders planned to introduce a GOP-only health care bill before the year's end, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said.

However, details, including whether expiring Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies would be extended, remained unclear.

Moderate Republicans had been exploring temporary subsidy extensions with Democrats, while House Majority Leader Steve Scalise hinted the final bill might exclude them.

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove warned that without a clear health care plan alongside a strong economic agenda, Republicans risked major losses in the 2026 midterms.

He emphasized that rising premiums from the subsidy expiration could hit millions, and GOP divisions added to voter uncertainty.

Rove concluded that Republicans needed a forward-looking agenda addressing both the economy and health care to improve their chances in 2026.

