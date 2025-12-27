Thailand And Cambodia Agree To Ceasefire In Long-Running Border Dispute, Pledge Peaceful Resolution

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire, marking a crucial step towards resolving their long-standing border dispute.

According to a joint statement signed by the defense ministers of both Southeast Asian nations, the agreement was reached at the 3rd Special General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on Saturday.

The ceasefire, which goes into effect at noon on Saturday, prohibits all military operations, including assaults on infrastructure and civilians.

Both sides have committed to not increasing their military presence along the border, allowing civilians to return to impacted border areas, and refraining from provocative actions.

Regional and Trade Implications

In Kuala Lumpur on Monday, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers held a special meeting to discuss the evolving situation between Thailand and Cambodia.

The ceasefire agreement marks a development in the long-standing border dispute, which has fueled tensions between the two countries for years, bringing regional stability.

The agreement also has implications for international trade.

Earlier in November, the United States agreed to continue trade negotiations and move toward a reciprocal trade agreement with Thailand, despite the ongoing dispute with Cambodia, after Bangkok reaffirmed its commitment to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

