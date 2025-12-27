Putin Ally Dmitriev Claims US Sanctions On European Officials Target 'Anti-Russian Censorship Network'

Russian official Kirill Dmitriev has suggested that the US sanctions against five European officials are part of a broader anti-Russian agenda.

Dmitriev Flags Sanction Pattern

Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said that he believed a pattern existed among five European officials barred from entering the United States, claiming they were focused on combating Russian disinformation while creating what he described as an anti-Russian censorship network.

Dmitriev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, wrote on X, “Not a coincidence: all five ‘egregious’ Europeans sanctioned by the US for censorship were also obsessed with ‘fighting Russian disinformation’ — building an anti-Russian censorship network. Globalist deep state EU bureaucrats attack traditional values… and therefore Russia .”

See Also: NASA’s New Boss Jared Isaacman Reveals Plan To Return US To The Moon Within Trump’s Second Term— Could Elon Musk’s SpaceX Play A Big Role?

US-Europe Tensions Rise

The U.S. recently imposed travel bans on five European officials, including former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, who had previously clashed with Elon Musk over content regulation, citing "extraterritorial censorship."

The restrictions represent heightened friction between Washington and Brussels over content moderation policies affecting American platforms.

These sanctions were also backed by U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who condemned foreign efforts to censor American voices.

The Donald Trump administration had previously warned of retaliatory measures against European service providers for their alleged discriminatory actions against US companies.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.