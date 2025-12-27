Bernie Sanders Touts New Mexico's Child Care Program As Blueprint for Fixing America's 'Broken' System: 'No Better Rate Of Return'

On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) praised New Mexico's move to offer universal free child care, calling it a high-impact investment and urging other states to replicate the model.

Sanders Highlights New Mexico As A National Model

Sanders said the U.S. can learn from New Mexico, which last month became the first state to guarantee free child care to all residents, regardless of income.

In a post on X, Sanders described the state's approach as a blueprint for fixing what he called the nation's "broken" child care system.

"There is no better rate of return than investing in our children," Sanders wrote, arguing that expanding access to child care strengthens families, improves education outcomes, and boosts long-term economic growth.

He added that other states should follow New Mexico's lead.

How New Mexico's Free Child Care Program Works

New Mexico officially launched the program in November, according to an NBC News report shared by Sanders.

Under the initiative, families can receive state-funded vouchers that fully cover child care costs at participating public and private providers, with no income cap.

The program builds on years of policy efforts after the state created the Early Childhood Education and Care Department in 2019.

Nearly 18% of New Mexico residents live below the poverty line, according to U.S. Census data, making it one of the poorest states in the country.

Other States Explore Similar Child Care Reforms

New Mexico's move comes as other Democratic-led states and cities consider expanding child care access.

Connecticut recently passed legislation making child care free for families earning under $100,000 annually, while capping costs at 7% of income for higher earners.

In New York City, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has proposed a no-cost universal child care program.

Image via Shutterstock