Kash Patel Credits Trump, Congress As FBI Permanently Shuts Down Hoover Building HQ

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Friday that the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the bureau's longtime headquarters in Washington, D.C., will be permanently closed and most FBI staff will relocate to the nearby Ronald Reagan Building.

Move Backed By Trump And Congress

Patel credited the successful execution of the plan to collaboration with President Donald Trump and Congress.

Trump’s staunch loyalist stated, “When we arrived, taxpayers were about to be on the hook for nearly $5 billion for a new headquarters that wouldn't open until 2035. We scrapped that plan. Instead, we selected the already-existing Reagan Building, saving billions and allowing the transition to begin immediately with required safety and infrastructure upgrades already underway.”

The Hoover Building has served as the agency's main headquarters since 1975.

Patel, who succeeded Christopher Wray as FBI Director in 2024 following Trump's nomination, signaled a potential restructuring of the bureau.

Patel’s decision to close the Hoover headquarters and relocate the workforce to a more modern facility aligns with his previous statements about restructuring the FBI.

